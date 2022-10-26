Wet morning commute Wednesday, cooling through the daytime

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s morning’s commute and bus stops will be wet as widespread rainfall moves through Mid-Michigan. The afternoon hours are when we’ll see the rain coming to an end, and from then on, much quieter weather prevails. The only difference for the second half of the week compared to the first half is that temperatures will be significantly cooler; however, those temperatures will be closer to where they should be at this time of year.

Today

Rain has been overspreading the area through the course of the overnight hours. It’s been moving in from the south and just slowly progressing east. You’ll want the rain gear for the bus stop this morning, and you may want to consider adding an extra few minutes to your commute just to be safe. The rainfall that has been moving through hasn’t been all too heavy, it’s mostly a light to steady rain.

The morning drive and bus stops will hold wet weather. (WNEM)

The biggest update regarding rainfall today is the timing of when it comes to an end. It’s expected to follow this general timeline:

Leaving Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Clare, and our western counties around the 2 PM hour

Leaving West Branch, Standish, Tri-Cities, and Flint around the 4 PM hour

Leaving the entirety of the Thumb around the 6 PM hour

Rainfall totals have still held quite well for today, we’re still expecting around 0.4″ to 1″ when everything is wrapped up by the evening. The locations at the upper-end of that range will likely be north and west in our area, where the rainfall has been persisting longer since the start on Tuesday evening.

Rainfall totals through 8 PM Wednesday. (WNEM)

After the rain moves out, we’re dry for the remainder of the evening but with more colder air filtering in. As discussed over the last couple of days, the passage of the cold front this morning will cause our highs today to be in the morning. We have readings around 58 to 60 degrees ahead of the cold front, that will fall to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly continue to fall-off from there. This will be with a northwest wind picking up behind the cold front holding a speed of 10 to 15 mph with 25+ mph gusts.

A cold front moving through will cool temperatures off sharply. (WNEM)

Tonight

The colder airmass moving in will bring lows down to around 33 degrees, but the northwest wind will slow to only 5 to 15 mph. Skies will also be clearing with decreasing cloud coverage. Conditions are largely expected to be mostly clear by early Thursday morning.

Second Half of the Week

With a large area of high pressure moving in after Wednesday’s rainfall, conditions will be quite tranquil for Thursday and Friday, even into the weekend. This will allow mostly sunny skies Thursday, then partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday. It will be notably cooler than the start of the week, though. Expect to only reach 50 degrees on Thursday, then 56 degrees on Friday. The wind will be lighter both days too thanks to that area of high pressure.

High pressure on the way to the Great Lakes will bring more tranquil weather for the second half of the week. (WNEM)

That high pressure still holds influence into the weekend, mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with increasing clouds on Sunday (after a mostly sunny start). The weather looks great for the MSU @ U-Mich game this weekend! Take a look at temperatures for the weekend in your full 7-Day Forecast!

