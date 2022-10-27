Cooler, yet quiet stretch of weather settles in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday featured active weather as a low and cold front moved through, but conditions quieted down Wednesday night. Behind that system, high pressure is beginning to fill-in which will bring tranquil conditions the rest of the week; however, the airmass has changed so it’ll be noticeably cooler than the start of the week!

Today

The bus stops and morning drive are in great shape today, just cold! Temperatures are mostly in the 30s, some right near freezing, so jackets and maybe an extra layer are recommended. Skies are mostly clear though, so there’s no worry of rain as you get your Thursday started! This will also be the case all day, we stay mostly sunny with dry weather throughout. Highs today will reach to around 50 degrees, upper 40s closer to Lake Huron in the Thumb. The wind will also be light and variable with high pressure in place.

Thursday will be the first day of colder highs this week. (WNEM)

Tonight

We’re expecting a brief uptick in cloud coverage overnight, but no rainfall associated with that. The area will be partly cloudy at the most. Lows will tumble back well into the 30s, right around 35 is expected for the Tri-Cities and Flint. Up north, lows could potentially reach the 20s overnight. It will be another cold bus stop on Friday morning, but dry weather will still reside! Tonight’s wind is also light at 5 mph or less from the east.

Thursday night will be spent in the 20s and 30s again. (WNEM)

Friday

Expect more of the same on Friday with partly cloudy skies briefly in the morning before turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will receive a slight boost over Thursday, readings will be back near 57 degrees. The wind will sustain from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it’ll be a pleasant fall day for taking your dog for a walk, doing leaf clean-up, or just having a nice evening on the town!

Friday will be slightly warmer than Thursday. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

More influence from high pressure will still be felt on Saturday which will keep skies mostly sunny. The wind will also be light from the south, and temperatures will reach up to 60 degrees. We’re in great shape for the big game, so if you plan on tailgating or having a viewing party, conditions couldn’t be much better!

This weekend is cooler than last, but conditions are fantastic! (WNEM)

Sunday will begin to see more clouds moving in, but it’ll still be dry during the daylight hours. Showers are expected to move in overnight which could carry over into Monday, too. Highs will reach up to 59 degrees on Sunday with a southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph. Although the aforementioned showers are expected to be around on Halloween, it still doesn’t look like a washout by any means. In addition, the timing has been moving up which will help cooperate more for trick-or-treating! Be sure to monitor this through the next few days!

A look at temperatures next week can be found in your full 7-Day Forecast!

