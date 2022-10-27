Genesee Co. man wins $261K playing lottery

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $261,377 playing the Michigan Lottery.

He burst into tears when he realized he won the Jack prize playing Club Keno, the Michigan Lottery said.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2129204. He bought his winning ticket at Fifty Nine West, 786 W. Highland Road in Highland.

“I was on the lottery app and saw The Jack was getting up there, so I told my wife we needed to go buy a ticket right away because I had a lucky feeling,” the 58-year-old player said. “As soon as we got to the restaurant, the first thing I did was fill out a bet slip.”

After several draws, the player noticed The Jack reset to $10,000.

“So I scanned my ticket on the lottery app to check it. When confetti came up on the screen and confirmed the winning amount, I didn’t believe it. I exited out of the app and then logged in again and scanned my ticket a second time. When the confetti and winning amount came up on the screen again, I burst into tears,” the player said.

He plans to pay bills and take a vacation with his winnings.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.