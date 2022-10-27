Local health department opens vending machine supplied with NARCAN

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department has received a public health vending machine open to the public to use during normal operating hours.

However, the new vending machine isn’t stocked with candy and snacks, it’s supplied with NARCAN® nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and condoms. This is the second public health vending machine that’s available in the region. The Saginaw County Health Department opened the first one in Mid-Michigan in Sept. 2022.

These items are available because their mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs, the Tuscola County Health Department said.

Local public health information and updates are always available at www.tchd.us

