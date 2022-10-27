Michigan Future Educator Fellowship/Stipend invests in aspiring educators

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - On Oct. 31, aspiring teachers have the opportunity to apply for scholarships to lower their tuition costs by $10,000. Student teachers can apply for a $9,600 stipend to compensate for their work as they finish their final semester(s).

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the fellowships and stipends on Thursday. Up to 2,500 future educators in Michigan can apply for the scholarships.

With the Michigan Future Educator Fellowship in place, lowering the cost of higher education for teachers will allow the state to hire and train more qualified teachers, the state said. More qualified teachers will result in smaller class sizes and the teachers will then be able to provide more individualized attention to the students in their classrooms. This will set up the students for success in their long-term goals, the state said.

The funding comes from the bipartisan education budget that was signed earlier this year.

“We are excited to see the Michigan Future Educator Fellowship program put into place and to welcome the newest generation of leaders into teacher preparation programs across the state,” said Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association and co-chair of Launch Michigan. “We must tear down the barriers that prevent many talented young people from choosing teaching as a profession, and this new fellowship program will go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.”

The Michigan Future Educator Fellowship offers aspiring teachers a scholarship that can eliminate or lower the cost of tuition while in school. Awards cover the cost of tuition and fees up to $10,000 and are renewable for up to three years. Students that receive the award commit to teaching in a Michigan classroom for at least three years after graduation.

For full eligibility requirements and to apply on Oct. 31, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid. Scholarship funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, future educators must apply through the MiSSG Portal and submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The Michigan Future Educator Stipend provides compensation for full-time student teachers. Starting in the fall semester of 2022, student teachers can earn $9,600 while they complete their final semester(s) of teacher preparation. For full eligibility requirements and to apply starting Oct. 31, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid. To be eligible, student teachers must apply through the MiSSG Portal.

For more information or help applying for the Fellowship or Stipend, you can visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid or contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov at 1-888-447-2687. You can also reach out via social media @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

