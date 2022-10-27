Multiple agencies on scene of armed standoff in Bay City

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Several police agencies are responding to an armed standoff at a residence in the 200 block of Garfield Avenue in Bay City right now.

Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a person who had felony warrants on Thursday.

The person did not comply and produced a shotgun, Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said.

The responding officers backed out of the residence and formed a perimeter around the residence.

The MSP Emergency Services Team was requested and has responded to the scene.

TV5 has a crew at the scene and will update once we learn more.

