A new purpose for old Buick City site is closer to reality

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls it “a game changer.”

Neeley is talking about money aimed at bringing new activity to the dormant Buick City site. Earlier this week, the City of Flint announced the use of $3.25 million in ARPA funds toward redevelopment of the brownfield.

Right now, Ashley Capital is looking to purchase the property from RACER Trust. Once the sale is finalized, Ashley Capital plans to build a state-of-the art industrial park that is expected to bring around 3,000 jobs to Flint. Ashley Capital Senior Vice President Susan Harvey says this funding is a big step forward.

“When all the buildings were demolished, all the underground utilities and foundations, and concrete slabs were left in place. Making it really expensive to come in and redevelop this site just to get it up to what we would call a normal brownfield. So, the funding, the grants that we’re getting is going to make that part of the redevelopment possible,” Harvey said.

The CS Mott Foundation is also pitching in $2 million for this endeavor. President and CEO Ridgway White tells us the grant money is tied to performance.

“They’re contingent upon Ashley Capital developing 275,000 square feet of space. We want to make sure that private companies live up to their promises in Flint,” White said.

A promise Ashley Capital says it plans to keep. Harvey tells us while the finish line is closer, the tape hasn’t been broken yet.

“RACER trust is still working out the environmental agreements with the EPA and with EGLE. We will be closing on the property when they get those agreements worked out, which should happen at the end of this year, maybe going into the first month or two of the next year,” Harvey said.

Harvey tells us the goal is to begin construction at the old Buick City site early next year with the hope of a new business moving in by early 2024.

Ashley Capital is seeking a total of 17 million dollars in grant assistance to clean up the site. Flint officials say the Michigan Economic Development Corporation could grant the final $8.5 million next month to hit that $17 million mark.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.