Saginaw County resident arrested for child sexually abusive material

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced the arrest of a Saginaw County man for possessing child sexually abusive material.

Travis Lee Bronson, 31, was arrested after an investigation that resulted in the confiscation of digital evidence from his home.

An investigation was launched when it was learned that Bronson was obtaining files online of child sexually abusive material.

Bronson was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material. On Friday, Oct. 21, Bronson was arraigned in the 70th District Court.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about internet safety and that parents can find resources online to aid them in keeping their children safe on the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com. If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

