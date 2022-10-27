Saginaw man facing nine felony charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The charges originated from a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24 in the 2600 block of Narloch Street at around 3:50 a.m. He was sitting in a parked car with a 47-year-old man in a residential driveway when Adams shot him in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his wound.

When police arrived at the scene Adams was still present. The officers said they recovered a handgun from the scene. Adams has several felony convictions on his record and he is prohibited from owning a gun.

At Adam’s arraignment, attorney Christopher White requested that the case be referred to the Office of Assigned Counsel. Adams has lived in Saginaw his entire life, he is employed, and takes care of his parents and grandchildren, he said. White also revealed that Adams has also been diagnosed with mental illnesses and requested that the judge refer his case to the Community Mental Health for assessment.

Judge Jurrens set Adams’ bond at $75,000 cash-surety or 10%. Adams is not to have contact with the man he shot if he posts bond.

