Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police.

The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw and Bay counties before crashing into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown area.

Michigan State Police troopers saw the suspect at the Speedway gas station near Tittabawassee Road and I-675 about 9:30 p.m. The suspect fled from troopers, sparking the chase that ended with the crash near Columbus and N. Water Street in Bay City, police said.

The suspect was trapped inside his vehicle under the structurally compromised townhouse, police said.

He was taken into custody at the scene.

The suspect suffered critical injuries in the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

No one in the townhouse was injured during the incident.

One trooper suffered a minor injury, but they were treated and released by medical staff at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

