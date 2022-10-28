Bay City’s new public safety director focused on future

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff.

This all happened amid the new public safety director’s first few days on the job.

“The people I have in command of this department are fully capable of handling anything that comes their way and I had no issues,” Bay City Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said.

That’s how Rowell felt about the eventful first few days in his new position with the city. Rowell replaced Michael Cecchini who retired earlier this month.

“I have great staff here and I’m excited for the future,” Rowell said.

Rowell said one of his first objectives is to add numbers to the ranks.

“We’re down nine officers right now. For a small department, that’s substantial,” Rowell said.

Right now, he has 48 sworn law enforcement officers on staff when he’s authorized to have 57.

“There’s no better place you can work to be a police officer. You will definitely have the backing of your administration if you work here. We will take care of you and make sure you don’t want to leave,” Rowell said.

Rowell would not comment on Cecchini and his actions captured on video that led to his retirement.

“I’m not going to comment on anything that happened with the prior chief. I’m not focused on that. We’re moving forward. We have a great bunch of officers here and I’m ready for them to move past it. They didn’t do anything wrong. And the community is awesome, treats our officers with a ton of respect. Everywhere we go, they say how much they appreciate us. It’s a great community to work in so, I’m going to let the past be in the past,” Rowell said.

