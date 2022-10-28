EPA grants funding extension for Flint water service line replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Environmental Protection Agency has granted a one-year extension to the City of Flint for over $100 million in federal funding to replace the remaining lead services lines that have yet to be replaced in the city.

The city is in the final phase of its water service line replacement efforts and officials say they’ve replaced more than 95% of lead pipes.

Still, city officials say they’re working as fast as they can to complete lead pipe replacement as fast as possible, but face challenges due to national supply chain issues affecting the availability of materials like asphalt, concrete, and parts.

Approximately 1,000 addresses still need to be excavated, according to officials, and a number of residences still require restoration. Flint already has contracts with Rowe Professional Services Co. and Lakeshore Global Corporation and says they hope to complete all remaining work by the end of 2023.

For the past six years, Flint water has met state and federal standards for lead in drinking water. Since July 2016, the city’s water system has tested below action levels for the state’s lead and copper rule during 12 consecutive monitoring periods. Notably, in 2018 Michigan adopted the nation’s most stringent lead rules for drinking water mandating that all lead service lines in the state be removed.

Flint’s testing results can be found by visiting https://www.michigan.gov/flintwater/. Additional information about Michigan’s new testing requirements and results state-wide can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe/. The State of Michigan’s MI Lead Safe website includes valuable guidance and information on reducing lead exposure.

