Flint teen missing, police requesting information

Marvin Darnell Walker III
Marvin Darnell Walker III(Flint Police Department)
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help.

Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m.

Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, a gray T-shirt, red and black jogging pants, and yellow and black “Yeezy” Adidas shoes.

If you have any information or know where he may be, please call 911 or contact Flint Police Officer T. Hayman at 810-237-6824. Please reference complaint number 22-340053 when calling about this case.

