SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s district semifinals week for Friday Night Lights and the forecast holds some nice weather! Skies will be clear with temperatures mostly in the 40s for the evening. A calm wind will keep wind chills at bay. Have fun this evening!

Week 10: Swartz Creek @ Midland (WNEM)

Week 10: Birch Run @ Frankenmuth (WNEM)

Week 10: Meridian @ Millington (WNEM)

Week 10: Cass City @ Montrose (WNEM)

Week 10: Bendle @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

Week 10: Grand Blanc @ Davison (WNEM)

Week 10: Brandon @ Goodrich (WNEM)

Week 10: Garber @ Swan Valley (WNEM)

Week 10: Harbor Beach @ Saginaw MLS (WNEM)

Week 10: Freeland @ North Branch (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.