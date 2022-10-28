Football weather in fantastic shape & a nice weekend ahead!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday marks day two of a quieter stretch of weather that has settled into Mid-Michigan. High pressure is still holding plenty of influence and more sun is expected. Clear conditions this evening will make for perfect Friday Night Lights weather, then the weekend sees seasonable temperatures with dry conditions too!

Today

The bus stops and commute are cold again this morning as temperatures dive down to the freezing point. There is no wind so wind chills are minimal, but you’ll still want to at least have a jacket! Although a few clouds are moving through, conditions are dry and will stay that way all day. The afternoon will see those clouds breaking up, allowing plenty of sun to come in. This will elevate high temperatures to around 57 degrees, the wind will be light from the southeast at only 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will see highs reach to around 57 degrees. (WNEM)

Clear skies and temperatures in the 40s are expected for our FNL games this evening. It’s district semifinals week! The forecast for some of your favorite teams can be found right here!

Tonight

Overall, the overnight period will see mostly clear skies with lows falling back to right around freezing. Patchy fog may be able to set up by sunrise on Saturday with the calm wind also being factored in.

Friday night sees lows back down to freezing again. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The forecast has been holding steady for the weekend! We’re expecting a high of 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies Saturday. It will be a great day weather-wise for the in-state rivalry game! Whether you’re heading down to Ann Arbor, or just staying up here to celebrate and watch, you should be able to get plenty of time outside. The wind will be light from the south.

This weekend feature dry weather with seasonable temperatures! (WNEM)

Sunday will be a dry day, but there will be more clouds. These clouds will be migrating in from the south as another low pressure system approaches the Great Lakes. This low won’t bring showers into our area until the overnight hours and Monday morning. Highs Sunday will reach around 59 degrees, and the wind will be from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Halloween

During the daytime hours we’re expecting to see some lighter rain, but the trend has consistently kept these showers around the Tri-Cities and south, also across the Thumb. The latest update as of writing this on Friday morning is a break around midday, then the possibility of a second light wave of showers heading towards the evening. This still doesn’t look to be a washout, but we’re also still around three days out so there will certainly be finer tweaks to the forecast as we go through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to hold in the middle 50s during trick-or-treat times on Monday, so it won’t feel too cold!

Temperatures rebound slightly in the middle of next week, take a look in your full 7-Day Forecast!

