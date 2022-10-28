Man charged in Bay City standoff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff.
Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police.
His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both charges.
The judge set Nielsen’s bond at $30,000, $15,000 for each charge.
The standoff began about 12:40 p.m. on Thursday when police responded to an address in the 200 block of Garfield Avenue with an arrest warrant for a man who was being evicted by Bay County court personnel, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.