Man charged in Bay City standoff

Several police agencies were on the scene of a standoff on Garfield Ave in Bay City on Oct. 27, 2022.
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff.

Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both charges.

The judge set Nielsen’s bond at $30,000, $15,000 for each charge.

The standoff began about 12:40 p.m. on Thursday when police responded to an address in the 200 block of Garfield Avenue with an arrest warrant for a man who was being evicted by Bay County court personnel, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.

