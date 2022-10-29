A big turnout for National Drug Take Back Day

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day took place Saturday, Oct. 29 where hundreds of pills, needles, inhalers and more were collected in the parking lot of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc.

“I’m grateful. I really am because it’s been storing in my basement,” said Susan Bosma, a resident dropping off medication.

The event is a way to protect people and the environment, according to Ascension Genesys Hospital staff.

“If you’re looking for a good safe way for medication to be disposed of, keeping the whole community safe, definitely find a take back site in your area,” said Melissa Murphy, Ascension Genesys Pharmacist.

To address the increase in overdose deaths, Ascension Genesys is also making free Narcan available to the public.

“We can target substance use disorder by treating people who have or are already using substances, but one way to prevent that from happening is decreasing the supply in the community,” Murphy said. “So, we’re hoping that as people bring in old medications that they don’t need and aren’t using anymore, we can prevent new people from being exposed to addictive substances.”

Murphy goes on to explain how Ascension hopes its efforts today can save lives tomorrow.

“When you ask people who use heroin, how they got started, more than 40% of them say it’s from looking in somebody’s medicine cabinet and using somebody else’s prescription medicine. So, I think this highlights how important it is to get unused medication of the street,” Murphy said.

Michigan State Police posts also participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Anyone who missed the event, can drop off drugs to MSP posts at any time.

