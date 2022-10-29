Chilly Saturday morning becomes a pleasant afternoon, showers possible Halloween

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting our Saturday morning rather chilly near the freezing mark with some dense fog as well. Fog should burn off as the sun rises given way to a calm and clear Saturday afternoon. I expect temperatures to return to the upper 50s for most areas with many locations reaching the 60 mark.

Tonight our lows should fall back into the 30s and I expect many locations to reach back down to near freezing. Weather will remain calm and clear overnight but I think we should start tomorrow morning with some fog once again.

Again, we should start out Sunday in some fog and on the chilly side before we make a run back into the upper 50s to near 60 tomorrow. The main difference between Saturday and Sunday will be the increasing cloud cover Sunday morning throughout the day. Overall though, Sunday will still be a pretty nice day by late October.

Rain shower chances will increase late Sunday night through Monday morning and likely through at least a portion of Monday afternoon. Exactly when showers leave the area on Halloween is currently difficult to pin down exactly, but it seems like sometime during or just before the evening hours. Ill be tracking that through the rest of the weekend.

