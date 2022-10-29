Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door.

“The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”

On Friday, Oct. 28, there were two trunk or treat events in Saginaw township to kick off the Halloween weekend.

“This was really just an opportunity for Hopevale church to do some outreach and to also invite the community to come and have a good time and enjoy the fellowship, enjoy the community and just enjoy being a part of all of the fun tonight,” a Hopevale church member said.

Parents say they prefer events like the one at fashion square mall because they’re convenient and comparatively safer.

“It’s just easier for us to do trunk or treating and more convenient for the kids so we don’t have to go door to door” said one parent.

Another stated that it’s safe they don’t have to worry about their candy being tampered with.

“It just makes the experience a little more compact especially when you’ve got little ones that maybe can’t last a couple hours of trick-or-treating” said a Hopevale church member.

For the kids, it’s something fun and different.

“The trunks are decorated way better than the houses, and it gives you a sense of community,” said one trunk or treater. “It’s fun, it’s sort of like an early Halloween.”

