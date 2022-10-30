Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead.

The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by what’s believed to be an Audi Q7 of an unknown color that is the model year 2017-2019, the sheriff’s office said. Ratliff died later at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the hit and run happened minutes after an altercation in a separate vehicle between two men that Ratliff was with. A male passenger in the back seat tried to choke the driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man, while driving on M-59.

The driver and Ratliff were able to get out of the truck and run after the driver stopped in an area off M-59 and near the on-ramp onto M-59 from Adams Road. The sheriff’s office said just moments later, Ratliff was struck by a westbound vehicle, believed to be an Audi Q7, on M-59 about 100 feet from the truck.

The sheriff’s office said the backseat passenger, a 41-year-old Metamora man, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on a felonious assault charge on Monday. He identified himself as Ratliff’s boyfriend.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4954.

