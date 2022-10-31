7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Bridgeport Twp. Police officers responded to Bavarian Village Apartments, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, October 31. He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police believe the child may have shot himself accidentally with an unsecured firearm. The firearm has been recovered and the incident remains under investigation, according to Bridgeport Twp. Police.

The Bridgeport Twp. Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from Michigan State Police, MSP Crime Lab, Saginaw County Sheriff Office, Birch Run Police Department and Buena Vista Police Department.

Bridgeport Twp. Police would like to remind residents to keep firearms secure. The department offers free gun locks. Anyone interested can contact the office at 989-777-2800.

