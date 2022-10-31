Child in critical condition after suffering gunshot wound to head

BRIDGEPORT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

“When I woke up, I just seen a lot of police cars,” said Ken, who did not want to release his last name. He said he only found out what was going on Monday morning.

A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun, according to the Bridgeport Township Police Department. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township.

“That happens to be a little cousin of mine, so I just pray that he is OK. And I ask that everyone just show respect to the family right now,” Ken said.

Investigators said the gun was not secured.

“You need to be careful, you know. Like it’s kind of sad, it really is. You know, I wish their family the best. I wish their family the best. I really do,” said Devondre Buford, neighbor.

Buford lives at the apartment complex. He feels awful knowing that instead of taking part in Halloween, a day so many kids look forward to, the child is in the hospital fighting for his life in critical condition.

“I’m pretty sure they had everything set up, you know, to go trick-or-treating. You know, his little costume, you can’t do that, you know, you can’t enjoy the fun times. And that’s one of the sad parts in life. People need to be more safe and have things put up, because that ain’t good,“ Buford said.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation and they want to remind everyone to keep their firearms in a secure place.

“Just a very unfortunate situation, especially with him being a young child too. So just pray for him please,” Ken said.

