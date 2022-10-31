A few showers tonight, clearing out and warming up Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend has come and gone, but with Halloween falling on a Monday, with all of the fun festivities, it makes it a bit easier to take!

And this Halloween, while we can’t rule out a few spits of rain here and there, this won’t be a bad weather Halloween. Showers should for the most part remain light, temperatures will be above average, and our winds will stay light tonight, too.

And after the holiday, we’re in for a beautiful day on Tuesday!

This Evening & Overnight

The best chance for showers this evening will reside from the Tri-Cities and Thumb to the south. Those chances will gradually get higher the farther south you go toward the Flint area, and will taper off closer to the Tri-Cities to just spotty showers. Even in areas with the best chance for showers, we expect those to be on the lighter side.

Trick or Treating forecast this evening. (WNEM)

In addition to the showers, be sure to keep an eye out for any patchy fog which could lower visibility here and there during Trick-or-Treat times.

Temperature wise, we are in great shape! We know Halloween can be chilly, but this year we expect to be primarily in the 50s to low 60s at the start, to middle 50s by the finish. Winds will be light through the holiday.

Low temperatures for late tonight & Tuesday. (WNEM)

Any showers should end as we get closer to midnight, with skies expected to clear out overnight. That clearing trend comes at a price as cooling temperatures into the 30s and 40s could lead to areas of fog, so be careful tomorrow morning, too. Winds should remain light & variable or completely calm tonight.

Tuesday

Clouds and fog may linger here and there Tuesday morning, but otherwise expect a continued clearing trend into the afternoon with skies becoming sunny to mostly sunny.

Highs for Tuesday, November 1st. (WNEM)

With a west southwest wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour, we don’t expect wind to be an issue tomorrow either. Highs will be well above average with middle 60s expected to be the landing spot in most areas Tuesday afternoon.

Skies will remain clear into Tuesday night, with lows having a chance to fall back into the 30s. More fog will be possible on Tuesday night as well.

