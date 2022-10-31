Introducing TV5 First Alert Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - An accurate forecast is always our first priority! No matter the season, no matter the type of weather, we’re doing all we can on every single platform to make sure you’re getting the necessary information when you need it, or making sure it’s available on your schedule.

But now, we want to take things up a notch with the launch of our new branding, TV5 First Alert, which replaces the First Warn 5 you’ve come to know.

We’re taking the same approach with First Warn 5 that we did to ensure the most accurate forecast we could give you, but also more efficiently communicating hazardous and inconvenient weather to you and your family.

TV5 First Alert Weather Days will be a new part of our forecasts at WNEM. (WNEM)

With that comes TV5 First Alert Weather Days. When we see something in the forecast that may not be arriving today, but a few days from now, we’ll highlight that more directly in your forecast with a TV5 First Alert Weather Day. It could be anything from a winter storm, to excessive heat, or a tornado threat.

We’ll let you know the type of threat, when we expect it to arrive, and when we’ll be in the clear. These days will typically be issued a few days before, but if a threat presents itself that same day, we’ll alert you as quickly and efficiently as possible through our newscasts, on our app and website, and on social media.

And if the threat changes and disappears before the arrival time comes, we know that’s possible here in the state of Michigan, we’ll let you know when things change with full transparency.

We’re looking forward to expanding our coverage to serve you better, when you need us the most!

