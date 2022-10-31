Saginaw Co. Mosquito Control Abatement Commission says it needs new facility

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Control Abatement Commission has a proposal on the November ballot for a new facility.

“This is to address current challenges while looking to meet future challenges,” said Bill Stanuszek, commission director.

If approved next week, the mileage would cost owners of a $100,000 home $50 per year through 2041.

Stanuszek says the challenges go beyond just mosquito control but also affect climate control and inflation.

“This mileage is to address future cost affiliated with our public health mosquito control program, and also with that is address a facility need we currently have, Stanuszek said. “We want to get that resolved and that’s also built into this mileage.”

He says there is a serious mosquito problem in Saginaw County due to the amount of surrounding water.

“A lot of the water that falls on the state and lower peninsula comes right through our different river systems, through the Saginaw River, and out through the Saginaw Bay,” Stanuszek said. “We get a lot of water; we hold a lot of water and in that water breeds a lot of mosquitos.”

If the proposal passes, the commission hopes to have the new operations facility opened in early 2024. Stanuszek said having the funding to be able to continue to provide this service is a top priority.

“This is to make a difference. This is to keep our public health in good standing when it comes to mosquitos, it’s to make those summer festivals a little more bearable when you’re dealing with the hot sun, we can relieve those mosquitos,” he said. “It’s about making a difference in the community, and sometimes that can start in someone’s backyard where we’d want to be if requested to be there.”

