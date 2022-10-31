Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.

Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - There is a heavy police presence in front of Mobile Government Plaza in downtown Mobile as the result of a shooting and a continuing standoff.

Mobile Government Plaza houses both city and county courts, as well as city and county government.

Police received a report after 10 a.m. indicating a person inside a car, a gray Honda, in front of the plaza had suffered a gunshot wound, WALA reported.

When emergency responders arrived to render assistance, a man inside the car held a gun to his own head and threatened to shoot himself, according to Mobile Police Cpl. Katrina Frazier.

Frazier said the police’s SWAT units and negotiators then responded.

Police said it is not known for certain if this person shot himself or was shot by someone else. Police said the situation is “contained” but advised citizens to stay away from the area.

Authorities appeared to be using a loudspeaker to communicate with the person inside the vehicle.

James Barber, chief of staff for the Mobile mayor’s office, said just after 12:30 p.m. that mental health professionals in a nearby armored vehicle have been able to establish communication with the armed man. He described the man as having been “mostly uncooperative” through the morning.

Barber said officers who initially responded noticed blood on the man inside the car and that they pulled back when he presented a firearm.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine at 12:45 p.m. said authorities have identified the man inside the car and have confirmed that he is injured. They have given him a phone for communication.

Police are directing people away from Government Plaza. Government Street is blocked to traffic by numerous law enforcement vehicles including tactical units. The Bankhead Tunnel is closed.

The front doors to Government Plaza nearest the scene are closed. People were leaving the building from other exits.

Activities inside the building have been disrupted, and the elevators that are at the front of the glass-clad structure have been shut down, according to people inside.

This is not the first time the building has seen trouble. A 1996 shooting in the building’s courthouse lobby killed the gunman and a security officer.

The gunman in the 1996 incident started shooting when he set off the metal detector, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

