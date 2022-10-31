Showers expected on Halloween, but November starts off nice!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures will fall out of the 50s down into mid-upper 40s. Clouds will remain in place. Rain showers will become possible across Mid-Michigan as we head into the overnight hours, more specifically very early tomorrow morning.

First Warn 5: Hour-By-Hour - 7AM Monday (WNEM)

Into tomorrow, these showers will linger off and on into the mid-morning hours before a short break in activity around mid-day. This likely wont last too long as shower activity does look to pick back up during the later afternoon and evening hours, unfortunately just in time for trick-or-treating. Luckily, showers will be hit and miss, so a washout is not expected. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon should reach back into the mid-upper 50s, with a few locations back near 60 possible.

First Warn 5: Trick-Or-Treat Forecast (WNEM)

