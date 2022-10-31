STARS providing free transportation for Saginaw voters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is providing free rides to voters.

There are three different ways Saginaw County voters can get rides to the polls for free.

All STARS’ fixed route services will be free on Election Day, Nov. 8. STARS’ fixed routes will run until 9 p.m. so all voters may have a ride home after the polls close. Gold card holders and voters aged 60 and over can ride STARS LIFT for free. Rides must be scheduled at least one business day in advance. To schedule a ride with STARS LIFT, call 989-753-9526 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Voters who are unable to use bus routes or STARS LIFT can use STARS Rides to Wellness for free, round trips to their polling location on Election Day. This option is only available for voters who cannot access their polling location by STARS bus routes or STARS LIFT. These rides can be scheduled at least one business day in advance by calling 844-532-7433.

You can request and complete an absentee ballot at your clerk’s office through Monday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find your polling location, or to see a sample ballot, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website. To register to vote, vote absentee, or confirm your polling location you can call or visit your local city or township clerk.

