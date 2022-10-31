Tracking showers on Halloween, then a drier and mild start to November

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This past weekend had some foggy starts, but mild days! That mild weather holds into this week to kick off the month of November. Mostly importantly for this week is the trick-or-treating forecast today. As discussed last week, there are some shower chances still holding for today; however, the good news is that no rain looks widespread or heavy, with no washouts expected this evening. You can track the rain with our Interactive Radar!

Today

As you’re heading out the door there are showers starting to move into Mid-Michigan. This rain is mostly moving in through our southwestern counties and is mostly focused near the Tri-Cities and the Saginaw Bay. There is some rain moving though the Flint area this morning too. There’s a small pocket of moderate rain close to the Tri-Cities, though the lighter rain is still enough to create some wet roads -- drive safe!

Trick-or-treaters will want to be on the lookout for a few showers! (WNEM)

These showers will move from southwest to northeast through the morning, many our northern locations will end up staying dry though. This round of showers should be more widespread than what we’re expecting this evening. A break in the rain is expected around midday too, which may hold off just long enough for the afternoon bus stops. The secondary round of showers this evening is what you’ll want to keep an eye on if heading out for Halloween. Much like this morning, the chance of rain begins to get better as you go farther south. With that being said though, the chance for a few rain drops this evening extends all the way up to the Tri-Cities, central Michigan, and around the Saginaw Bay. On the other hand, our northern counties may be able to stay dry through the entire evening.

Halloween evening should hold some comfortable temperatures! (WNEM)

Temperatures today will be close to normal for this time of year, only just slightly above by a few degrees. Expect highs around 59 to 60 degrees, then those numbers falling off slightly by trick-or-treat times. As a general guideline, we’re expecting temperatures to be around 57 degrees at 6 PM, 56 at 7 PM, then 55 at 8 PM. The wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will see temperatures just on either side of 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Showers will eventually come to an end near midnight, then the rest of the overnight is dry. We are expecting cloud coverage to begin to decrease over the course of the overnight, which combined with a light & variable wind, could also lead to fog forming around the area. This fog may impact your morning commute on Tuesday.

Lows tonight fall to around 47 degrees, but it should be a couple of degrees cooler in our northern locations.

Tuesday

High pressure starts to move in on Tuesday which will kick off a quiet stretch of weather to begin the new month! Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures continuing to hold in the 60s. The light wind at 5 to 10 mph holds through Tuesday, even Wednesday, so if you’re able to hold off another day on yard clean up and wait until Tuesday, you’ll have drier ground and conditions for clean up!

Tuesday will land in the middle 60s. (WNEM)

Much of this week is mild too, take a look in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

