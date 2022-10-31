Vote for your favorite names for Midland’s ‘Name the Plow’ contest

Name the Plow
Name the Plow(City of Midland)
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s staff selected 20 names for the community to vote for in their ‘Name the Plow’ contest!

The staff narrowed down their selections of nearly 300 hilarious, clever, adorable, and sometimes questionable name submissions. The top six most popular names selected from the community will be applied to a city snow plow.

The 20 finalists for the ‘Name the Plow’ contest are:

  1. Snowreen Donker (after Mayor Maureen Donker)
  2. Grace A. Plow
  3. Scoop Dogg
  4. Cleaopathra
  5. Lil’ Plow Wow
  6. Buzz Iceclear
  7. Scooperman
  8. Ron Brrrgandy
  9. Darth Blader
  10. The Big LePLOWski
  11. Boom Boom Plow
  12. USS Enterplow
  13. Sweet Child O’Brine
  14. Sled Zepplin
  15. Sleetwood Mac
  16. Plowticus
  17. Plowasaurus Rex
  18. Glacier Eraser
  19. Blizzard Lizard
  20. Feeling Salty

Voting is open now through Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Voting is unlimited for your favorite name(s), but you can only vote for one name at a time. Winning names will be announced on Nov. 21.

Visit www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/nametheplow to submit your vote!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted...
Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident
Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted...
Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Oct. 31st
Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village...
7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition