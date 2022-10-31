Vote for your favorite names for Midland’s ‘Name the Plow’ contest

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s staff selected 20 names for the community to vote for in their ‘Name the Plow’ contest!

The staff narrowed down their selections of nearly 300 hilarious, clever, adorable, and sometimes questionable name submissions. The top six most popular names selected from the community will be applied to a city snow plow.

The 20 finalists for the ‘Name the Plow’ contest are:

Snowreen Donker (after Mayor Maureen Donker) Grace A. Plow Scoop Dogg Cleaopathra Lil’ Plow Wow Buzz Iceclear Scooperman Ron Brrrgandy Darth Blader The Big LePLOWski Boom Boom Plow USS Enterplow Sweet Child O’Brine Sled Zepplin Sleetwood Mac Plowticus Plowasaurus Rex Glacier Eraser Blizzard Lizard Feeling Salty

Voting is open now through Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Voting is unlimited for your favorite name(s), but you can only vote for one name at a time. Winning names will be announced on Nov. 21.

Visit www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/nametheplow to submit your vote!

