Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives.

“I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.

She was on her way home from work in Flint when she crashed on I-75. It took emergency responders hours to extricate her from her car.

“I ended up going into the ditch and then airborne into two trees,” Farr said.

The accident in June left her with broken hips, bruised vertebrate and a broken ankle. She was wheelchair bound finding help at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

“She was so motivated to improve,” said Amanda Sears, Mary Free Bed Physical Therapist. “She listened to her doctors and therapist on what she was allowed to do and things like that.”

Sears explains how Farr took determination, support and motivation from her hero.

“Her rehab room while she was staying there had pictures of Wonder Woman, and people referred to her as Wonder Woman, which is a very fitting name as we discovered,” Sears said.

The hard work paid off as Farr can walk again.

“They have been so incredible. They treated me as if I was their family. I was not going to quit. I worked very hard to get where I am right now,” Farr said.

Farr knows her story could help warn others about the dangers of looking at your phone while driving.

Nine people in the United States are killed every day in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

