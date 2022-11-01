29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and the homicide remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Caleb Pratt at 810-237-6953 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

