Beautiful weather rolls on Wednesday, after another round of fog tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our day got off to a foggy start, but once that fog lifted out, we’ve been gifted a beautiful start to the month of November!

Temperatures are running in the 60s for most areas this afternoon and we should have more to come in the next several days. If you’re rushing to complete those last outdoor projects before the winter season really sets in, you should have a good stretch the next few days!

This Evening & Overnight

Find a reason to be outside tonight! That’s all there really is to say. Sunset is around 6:27 PM tonight for your reference.

Temperatures that are in the 60s this afternoon should remain there through sunset, before falling into the 50s pretty quickly after that. With clear skies and light winds expected overnight, another round of fog appears likely for the morning commute and bus stops on Wednesday. Some of that fog could be locally dense, so be mindful of that in the morning.

Lows fall into the 30s around Mid-Michigan tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows should primarily settle in the 30s late tonight.

Wednesday

It may not seem all that sunny when you first wake up on Wednesday, depending on your location, as morning fog, eventually lifting to morning clouds, need to work their way out of the area. This won’t last all day, and should follow a similar progression to Tuesday.

Highs on Wednesday should return to the 60s. (WNEM)

Once this occurs, mostly sunny to completely sunny skies should take over into the afternoon hours. That sun in conjunction with a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, should warm our temperatures up into the middle 60s again Wednesday afternoon.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear on Wednesday night, and another round of fog is possible on Wednesday night as well. However, wind speeds may be a little stronger than the previous two nights, which could bring more of a low cloud threat, rather than fog for some areas.

Lows on Wednesday night will be warmer in the lower and middle 40s.

Find out how much longer the above-average temperatures last by checking out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.