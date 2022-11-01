Deer crash statistics reveal most dangerous times for driving

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Vehicle crashes involving deer are expected this time of year due to deer hunting season, and the Michigan State Police want you to know the facts.

“If a deer runs out in front of your car, do not swerve. Break firmly and hold onto the steering wheel while bringing your vehicle to a controlled stop,” MSP said.

There were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes reported in 2021 by Michigan motorists. As a result, 1,449 people were injured and 10 people were killed, six of those being motorcyclists, according to MSP.

Vehicle-deer crashes occur most often in Michigan’s more densely populated southern counties. Oakland County had the highest number of vehicle-deer crashes in 2021 with 1,853 crashes, MSP said.

Of the reported vehicle-deer crashes in 2021, 24.1 percent happened between 6 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. The highest number of deadly vehicle-deer crashes happened from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 8:59 p.m. in 2021, according to MSP.

