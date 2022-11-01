Detroit Border Patrol arrests two Mexican citizens, one wanted for sex crimes

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Border patrol agents from the Detroit sector arrested two Mexican citizens on Oct. 27. One of them was wanted for sex crimes with a person under 13-years-old.

The Detroit agents conducted a targeted arrest operation for the suspect near Auburn Hills after intelligence was gathered on the suspect who was wanted for sex crimes.

Detroit Border Patrol apprehended the 38-year-old Mexican citizen near I-75 and Walton Boulevard early Thursday morning. During the encounter, they also arrested another Mexican citizen who had been removed from the United States on four separate occasions, border patrol said.

A field investigation revealed the wanted 38-year-old suspect has also been removed from the United States four times previously, border patrol said. His warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 out of Oakland County was confirmed by the agents. The suspect was turned over on scene to Oakland County’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

The second suspect, a 42-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested for illegal re-entry into the United States. The suspect was transported to the U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Station for processing.

“I am extremely proud of the agents who took these criminals off the street and assisted Oakland County in their pursuit of justice for such a serious predatory offense involving a child. Detroit Sector will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our communities are safe,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity should call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol Border Watch at 1-800-537-3220.

