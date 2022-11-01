Foggy commute Tuesday before plenty of sun

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy conditions have been around starting off this morning, mostly for those who are located near Flint and in the Thumb. Conditions have cleared up more near the Tri-Cities. You may want to consider adding a few extra minutes to your commute just to be safe! More information on the current Dense Fog Advisory can also be found right here.

Today

We’re off to the foggy start but clearing skies with plenty of sunshine will allow for it to lift by around noon. Although there have been brief lulls in the fog early this morning, we are expecting more fog to roll back in from the west, especially for our western counties, during the mid-morning hours.

More fog on the western side of the state is expected to move into our western counties this morning. (WNEM)

That sun continues through the afternoon hours bringing 60s into Mid-Michigan. We’re expecting many locations to reach to around 65 degrees, with lower 60s in the northern Thumb. Dry weather will hold even into the evening, so it will be nice for any outdoor plans or events! The dry weather today also helps immensely for anyone looking to do any yard clean up! We’re also expecting a light west southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer then Monday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay mostly clear through the overnight. This will result in lows close to 38 degrees. The wind will also be 5 mph or less from the southwest, so patchy fog will be possible again by Wednesday morning. This is something we’ll monitor for your Wednesday morning commute!

Tuesday night should see widespread 30s across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Wednesday through Friday

Wednesday holds more mostly sunny skies that will help lift off any morning fog. Some patchy fog is possible Thursday morning too. Cloud coverage will trend upwards towards Friday, though. Expected variably cloudy skies Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday. We’re dry all the way until Friday night where there’s a small chance for a few showers up north.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm to begin November. (WNEM)

The big story through the rest of the week is the warmth, though. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. It’s very possible a couple of locations briefly touch 70 degrees later this week too. See when better rain chances return in your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

