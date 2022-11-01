Genesee County Neighborhood Watch on patrol for Halloween

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air. It’s a cause Farrar has taken to heart because of her father.

“The fact that my dad was the city of Flint fireman, and we always knew Halloween he wouldn’t be home,” says Farrar.

The women are a part of the Genesee County Neighborhood Watch. A group of around 30 volunteers across the county have been patrolling the area since the night before Halloween. Farrar and Martinez have been doing these patrols for more than a decade.

“The poor Fire Department would be just totally depleted. Because there were so many fires and they couldn’t get to all of them. Which is heartbreaking because you know, if you couldn’t get to one, that somebody would be losing a life or people would be losing all their possessions,” says Farrar.

Neighborhood watch president Matthew Smith says the group is doing this to help police and fire departments that are struggling with staffing shortages.

“It’s a team effort all across Genesee County. And when you have the orange lights out and about and you have extra eyes, it helps law enforcement. We’re not the police. We don’t pretend to be the police, but we’re the extra eyes and ears for law enforcement,” says Smith.

The neighborhood watch is covering all municipalities in Genesee County and will be out on patrol until 5am.

