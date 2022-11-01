Man dies in workplace incident at Tawas hospital, police say

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a workplace incident at a Tawas hospital.

The Tawas City Police Department responded to a call reporting there was a person stuck inside a maintenance garage at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Police Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz was the first person from the department to arrive at the scene. Klosowski-Lorenz found workers trying to free 30-year-old Cody Wilber, of Pinconning, who was pinned in a skid steer.

The police chief told dispatch Wilber was unconscious and requested medical assistance.

The hospital staff was able to break a window in the skid steer, which granted them access to the controls to free Wilber, police said, adding Wilber was unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was initiated immediately and an AED was used, police said. Medical crews worked on Wilber until he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wilber and a co-worker were working on a skid steer and needed to raise the bucket to retrieve a bolt, maintenance staff told police. Wilber reportedly raised the bucket, shut off the skid steer, and went to exit out of the front of the machine when the bucket came down on him, pinning him in until help could arrive to free him, according to the maintenance staff.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating.

