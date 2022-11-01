Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case.
On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were found in the purse were used to make purchases at a retail store later in the day, police said.
The suspects were driving a white SUV.
If you have any identifying information for these two suspects, contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.
