Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male...
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case.(Mt. Pleasant Police Department)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case.

On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were found in the purse were used to make purchases at a retail store later in the day, police said.

The suspects were driving a white SUV.

These two men are accused of vehicle theft and credit/debit retail fraud.
These two men are accused of vehicle theft and credit/debit retail fraud.(Mt. Pleasant Police Department)

If you have any identifying information for these two suspects, contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Detroit Border Patrol arrests two Mexican citizens, one wanted for sex crimes
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 1st
Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood...
Genesee County Neighborhood Watch on patrol for Halloween