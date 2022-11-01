Roscommon man arrested, accused of stabbing another man

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Roscommon man was arrested and charged with felonious assault after Michigan State Police say he stabbed another man during a confrontation.

A woman called Roscommon County Central Dispatch about 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 to report she was driving a man with a stab wound to a hospital in Grayling. MSP Houghton Lake Post troopers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim, a 38-year-old Roscommon man. He was later airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for surgery.

The incident started at a home on N. Muskegon Road in Lyon Township where a woman and the suspect, 27-year-old Lawrence Earl Lewis, of Roscommon, had been staying, police said, adding the two had a previous relationship.

The two got into an argument, allegedly resulting in Lewis assaulting the woman with a taser gun, police said, adding the woman attempted to call her mother for help but Lewis took her phone. Eventually, the woman was able to retrieve it and call her mother.

The woman’s mother arrived along with the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who proceeded to confront Lewis about assaulting his ex-girlfriend, police said. During the confrontation, Lewis stabbed the ex-boyfriend and fled the scene in the woman’s car, police said.

The woman’s mother then drove the ex-boyfriend to the hospital and called emergency services.

The car Lewis took off in was abandoned down a two-track road at an oil pump well just inside Crawford County, police said. An MSP Canine Team responded to the scene where they tracked Lewis through the woods. Lewis allegedly stopped at a residence on Moorestown Road and asked the homeowner to hide him from the police. The homeowner told Lewis to leave and called 911, MSP said.

Lewis fled and was heard crashing through the woods, police said, adding he was tracked to a nearby residence and was found hiding behind a trash can.

Lewis wasn’t complying with verbal commands and the canine was utilized to assist with the arrest, police said. Once Lewis was secure, he was found in possession of a folding pocketknife, a flashlight, and a keychain taser, according to police.

Lewis was taken into custody and transported by EMS to Grayling Munson Hospital to be treated for the minor injuries he suffered. He was then lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.

Lewis was arraigned on Nov. 1, in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic violence assault (his second offense), and one count of interfering with a telecommunication device.

His bond was set at $250,000 cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

