Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.

GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious.

Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the man was pronounced dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office deemed his death suspicious.

The Michigan State Police crime lab was called to help process the scene.

There is no known threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy will be conducted to help determine the manner and cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.