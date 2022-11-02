Beautiful conditions continue on Thursday, rain returns to start the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s hard to believe the calendar has flipped over to the month of November.

Temperatures have gotten even warmer this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and a very pleasant southerly breeze. A few areas have even hit 70, and we’ll have another chance to do so tomorrow! While the sunshine will eventually fade later this week, our warm temperatures appear to have some staying power.

This Evening & Overnight

Find any reason tonight be outdoors! There’s not much more you can say beyond that. Temperatures will remain primarily in the 60s before sunset (6:26 PM), then eventually fall into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the night. Winds should remain pretty light, making tonight even more pleasant.

Low temperatures for late Wednesday & early Thursday. (WNEM)

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, which normally would lead to another night in the 30s, but a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour should keep us mostly in the 40s. That wind should also keep fog a little more at bay tonight, compared to the last few nights.

Thursday

Although there may be a few passing clouds from time to time, expect another day filled with sunshine on Thursday.

Highs for Thursday, November 3rd. (WNEM)

High temperatures will take full advantage of that sunshine and along with another day of southwesterly winds (5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour), we should see highs warm well into the 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Skies may cloud up a little on Thursday night, but we expect the bigger arrival of clouds to move in closer to Friday. We’ll also avoid the rain, even as clouds increase. Overnight lows on Thursday night will stay in the 50s for most areas.

Next Rain Chance: Primarily Saturday & Saturday Night

Most areas will be dry on Friday, but there is a chance for a few showers in our northwestern areas. (WNEM)

Although a few areas could see showers as soon as Friday, we expect the best chance of rain to hold off until the start of the weekend on Saturday. If anyone sees showers Friday, we expect the best chance of that to be in our counties north of the Tri-Cities, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. Even then, there’s a chance most of these areas could end up dry.

Rain is expected to arrive on Saturday. (WNEM)

The arrival of rain has sped up a bit in our data for Saturday, so instead of a late evening chance, it appears showers could arrive as soon as late morning. However, we don’t anticipate the day being a complete washout, and rainfall amounts look more nuisance- rain type totals than anything heavy.

With rain arriving earlier Saturday, we should have a better Sunday. (WNEM)

The bright side to that rain moving in early Saturday, is that we’ll see a quicker exit, and just about all of your Sunday is dry with plenty of sun.

Since things have fluctuated already and it’s only Wednesday, we’ll keep an eye on any other trends and keep you posted. At the moment, most areas are projected for less than 0.25″ of rain from this passing system.

Rainfall amounts this weekend are expected to be light. (WNEM)

