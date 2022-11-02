Deadly house fire in Bridgeport Twp. under investigation

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A couple is dead after a fire destroyed their home in Bridgeport Township.

Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.

“I’ve been their neighbor for about 33 years. And they’re some nice people. I hate to see what happened happened,” said Charles Helton, Bridgeport Township resident.

Helton was the neighbor of an elderly couple who was found dead during a house fire Tuesday night on Larry Tim Drive. The couple has been identified as 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy.

“I smelled something but I thought somebody was burning leaves,” Helton said.

Bridgeport Township Fire Chief David Smigiel said about 8:30 p.m., crews were initially dispatched to an apartment complex for a smell of smoke. They cleared that area, only to be called to a different location about a half mile away for a leaf fire. They put that fire out but still smelled smoke. So at about 9:10 p.m., the assistant fire chief decided to check out a nearby subdivision.

That’s when they found the house fire.

“They can actually see a home that has flames coming from the roof, is already showing from the roof. Heavy smoke from the eaves. Windows are darkened down,” Smigiel said.

By the time firefighters got inside, the elderly couple had already passed away, according to Smigiel. He believes the initial smoke odor call was connected to the house fire.

“Based on the timeframe in which the odor smell was first reported at these complexes, it’s possible, and the investigators from the state police agree, that this home could’ve been burning for possibly upwards of an hour, maybe more, prior to us being able to get inside the home,” Smigiel said.

Smigiel said there was a fire hydrant near the home that wasn’t working, but he said that did not impact their ability to fight the fire. Smigiel said the issue with the fire hydrant was resolved Wednesday morning. He went on to say the fire, which started in one of the bedrooms, is under investigation.

“It is leaning towards an accidental cause, not a foul play or anything of a criminal nature. But that’s still yet to be released,” Smigiel said.

Helton explained what he’ll miss most about his neighbors.

“Talking about the Detroit Tigers, cussing them out. Every year we root for them, but every year same old Tigers y’all know,” he said.

As you can imagine, he can’t believe they’re gone.

“I’m going to miss them, miss both of them. They were real nice to me and my family. I hate what happened,” Helton said.

