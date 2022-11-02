Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic.

A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death.

The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving general care to dogs. The group came across the dog who Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said was about to die, and notified Genesee County Animal Control.

Animal control then contacted the sheriff’s office to report the dog, Swanson said, adding the dog was within 24 hours of bleeding to death because his collar was too tight. The collar was cut into the skin of the dog’s neck and caused deep tissue lacerations.

Darrontae Quantrell Johnson was identified as the dog’s owner and was arrested for this case. He has been charged with first-degree animal abuse and torture.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and is recovering, Swanson said.

There were four other dogs at the house where this incident took place. Those dogs were rescued as well.

Swanson reminds the community that if you are in a position where you cannot take care of your animals, there are people out there who will do that for you.

