GRAPHIC: Man stabs dog 20 times, killing it, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic.

A mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Terry Louis Key II’s arrest during a press conference on Nov. 2.

Key has been charged with first-degree animal abuse, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and malicious obstruction of property. He is accused of stabbing Coco, a 3-year-old pit bull, and killing it on Oct. 26.

Key went to the dog’s owner’s house on Oct. 26 to confront her about a domestic violence incident he had been involved in, Swanson said. The woman was not home at the time, but Coco was. The dog was chained up outside when Key attacked it, Swanson said.

Key picked up the dog by the leash and proceeded to stab it 20 times, resulting in it bleeding to death, Swanson said, adding the incident was caught on camera.

Key later returned to the home to confront the woman, Swanson said. The woman barricaded herself in her home and called 911. The suspect fled the scene before investigators could respond.

On Halloween, Key entered the lobby of the Genesee County Jail and tried to attack a deputy, Swanson said. Shortly after, Key was taken into custody.

While Key was in the interview room, he became belligerent and threw chairs around, Swanson said.

Key has a history of criminal activity. He has been arrested 15 times in the past. He has also been convicted of sexual assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence, assaulting a police officer, and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Key is also on the sex offender registry.

