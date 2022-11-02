Missing Canton teen believed to be in mid-Michigan

Missing teen Caitlin Cecil
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Caitlin Cecil, 17, was reported missing from Canton and is believed to be in mid-Michigan.

The Canton Police Department is requesting assistance in finding the missing teen.

Caitlin was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 at about 2 p.m. She was leaving her home in the 7000 Block of Charrington Drive in Canton.

Caitlin drives a silver 2010 Dodge Avenger with the license plate number EKH7232. The car has a Strawberry Shortcake sticker on the passenger side rear window.

She has not been in contact with her family, friends, or co-workers since her disappearance, police said. Caitlin has ties to the Westland, Livonia, and Pinckney communities. On Nov. 2, police said they received information she may be staying in mid-Michigan.

If you have seen Caitlin or her vehicle, contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

