MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services.

The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules.

Your Ride services will need to be scheduled 24 hours in advance from the day of the ride. You can schedule your ride by calling 810-767-5541.

If you have any inquiries about the Election Day - Free Fare Day, please call MTA Customer Service at 810-767-0100.

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is providing free transportation for Saginaw voters. More information on this can be found here.

