Patchy fog Wednesday morning, then more sun again!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy mornings have been the norm over the last few days and although we’re seeing some again today, it is more patchy. Full sunshine will help to lift it this morning and our nice stretch of weather rolls on. The warm still holds this week, but there are some changes regarding rain chances as we head toward the weekend.

Today

The patchy fog should have minimal impacts on bus stops and your morning commute today, just drive safely and stay visible at the bus stops! By late-morning, most likely around 10 AM, any fog should be lifted. The sun will carry on through the afternoon and bring temperatures similar to what were observed on Tuesday. Expect to land around 66 degrees, which is between 12 to 15 degrees above normal for November 2nd. Today’s wind will be from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be another warm day! (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will tend to stay mostly clear overnight, only some high clouds will begin filling in by sunrise Thursday. By sunrise, some patchy fog is going to be possible again. The reason for the consistency this week is because of the unseasonably warm airmass, longer nights, and clear skies, so the air has ample time to cool off quickly. We are not expecting any fog Friday morning.

Lows tonight settle to around 46 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will be milder in the lower to middle 40s. (WNEM)

Second Half of the Week (And Rain Updates)

Thursday will begin to see more high clouds moving through leading to variably cloudy conditions. Highs will be slightly warmer around 68 degrees with a south southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Dry weather will still hold through Thursday, so any outdoor plans or activities will feel more like late-summer in the afternoon!

Thursday's high temperatures will be near 70 degrees for many! (WNEM)

Friday is the first day where shifts in rain chances are observed. We were expecting showers to pass through up north overnight, but the timing has shifted up a bit, leaning more into the daytime/afternoon on Friday. This should still be focused up north, so many to the south in the Tri-Cities, Flint, and Thumb should manage to stay dry.

Rain chances near Friday night and Saturday night have been shifting. (WNEM)

The next spot where chances are shifting is Saturday. That rain also looked to be overnight and on Sunday morning. Now, it’s shifting more into the daytime and evening on Saturday, with rain clearing out quite quickly early Sunday morning. Although we aren’t expecting a very heavy rain, its coverage could be widespread at times. If you have outdoor plans Saturday evening, keep tabs on the forecast for updates over the next few days. Sunday evening is looking brighter and drier.

These shifts do mean an upward shift in temperatures to start next week, give those numbers a check in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.