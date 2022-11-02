Pinconning police department pushing for additional funding

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Pinconning police department is pushing to get funding for their public safety department.

“The numbers of police officers in any department locally or statewide are down,” said Terry Spencer Chief of Police city of Pinconning. “So, it’s difficult for a small community to rely on additional coverage from agencies that probably don’t have additional coverage.”

Spencer says they are hoping the community will vote for their millage on the ballot next week. The Pinconning police department was re-established last October after being shut down in 2020 due to budget cuts.

“Having this mileage passed is assuring that we will constantly and will know what our police protection is going to be,” Spencer said. “And that’s just a better service for our community and our citizens.”

Spencer says that they currently get their funding from a partnership with their local school system, grants and a general city funding pool, but this millage will provide the extra security they need.

“The millage is basically going to secure that money so that we don’t have any difficulties budgeting what monies and what funding we will have,” said Spencer. “And that makes it a lot easier on our end because then we can know exactly how many officers we can have; we’ll know exactly how much we can schedule.”

If approved the millage would be $3 on every $1,000 of taxable value for 2023 through 2025 inclusive.

“Pinconning is a small community, a very proud community and we’re fortunate to have the ability to adjust our schedule to the community needs and to give them protection” said Spencer.

