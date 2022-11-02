Rescue mission opens shelters for community tours

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City.

“We wanted to be able to bring the public in and be able to see the the firsthand service that we’re helping to provide for people in need,” says Dan Streeter, Chief Executive Officer of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.

the organization is offering full tours of its Good Samaritan Rescue Mission and City Rescue Mission. both shelters underwent renovations and updates to better serve homeless children, women, and men. Each receiving upgrades to their dining rooms, dorms, and bathrooms.

“We’ve renovated our dining room so that way it feels like a restaurant setting and let people know that we care by providing great nutritious meals 365 days out of the year,” says Streeter.

The group also assists shelter guests who eventually move out of the emergency shelters into rental homes or apartments. Helping them transition into their new place by providing household essentials.

We put a whole plan together for them and help move those furnishing items into their new household and just help home happen,” says Streeter.

With the winter months ahead organizers say the need for help is constant; and through the rescue ministries they provide a place of care for more than 2,000 people all year long.

